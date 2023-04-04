A South Middleton Township woman was among those who received awards Tuesday for their work in child abuse prevention.

The PA Family Support Alliance awarded Christina Roland, the director of intake services at Cumberland County Children & Youth Services, the Blue Ribbon Champion for Safe Kids Award, which is given annually to four people who have gone above the call of duty to support and protect Pennsylvania children, according to the alliance.

"Cumberland County children and families are safer because of Christina's tireless commitment," alliance president and CEO Angela Liddle said in a news release. "For more than three decades, Christina has made it her mission to ensure that children are protected. She has been on the front lines, often navigating through very difficult situations that many people couldn't handle. Christina should serve as a role model for all of us. She is the embodiment of what county children and youth service agencies to best."

Roland has worked in child services for 32 years and worked toward the implementation of new practices regarding child victims of human trafficking.

Roland received the award at the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday as part of the ceremony that kicked off National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.