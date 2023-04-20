South Middleton Township supervisors agreed last week approved a $831,745 contract for a project to calm traffic and improve pedestrian safety along state Route 174 through Boiling Springs.

JVI Group, Inc. of York Springs submitted the low bid for the project planned for West First Street from High Street east to Hill Top Road. The work includes traffic control devices, new sidewalks and crosswalks at key intersections.

The only other bid for the project was from Rogele Inc. of Harrisburg for about $1.29 million, Township Engineer Brian O’Neill said. That exceeded the total project estimate of $1.1 million.

In late October, Cumberland County Commissioners Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo voted to award the township a $450,000 grant drawn from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Commissioner Gary Eichelberger voted against it, citing objections to the way the process was handled to review and recommend projects for infrastructure grants.

In late March 2019, state Rep. Torren Ecker and state Sen. Mike Regan announced that the township will receive a $500,000 grant from the Multimodal Transportation Fund to install traffic calming measures and an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible looped sidewalk and crosswalk system. The two grants combined total $950,000.

The low bid from JVI Group does not include the cost to have an engineer design the improvements, O’Neill said. Even with that line-item included, the two grants should cover about 90% of the overall project costs, he said.

This project could be underway by late May-early June with completion expected by late summer-early fall, Township Manager Cory Adams said. Traffic lanes should be opened during the project since the scope of work mostly involves the installation of sidewalk and streetscape improvements, he said.

The township in 2016 conducted a Boiling Springs Sidewalk and Traffic Calming Feasibility Analysis, which recommended improving pedestrian connections, enhancing sidewalk connectivity and installing traffic calming improvements in the village.