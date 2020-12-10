Some Pa. Dems want maskless House GOP lawmakers sworn in last

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A cohort of a few dozen House Republicans has been insistently maskless this year, attending floor session and committee meetings in closed rooms. Messages seeking comment from several of those House Republicans were not returned.

At least nine state representatives and three state senators have contracted COVID-19 this year, two Democrats, nine Republicans and Luzerne state Sen. John Yudichak, an independent who disclosed his diagnosis on Thursday.

Cutler's spokesperson, Mike Straub, said the bipartisan leadership group’s mask guidance “will be in effect” and said members will be encouraged to wear them.

Swearing-in day is traditionally a crowded, festive event, with members hosting catered parties for their family and supporters throughout the Capitol complex. But on Jan. 5, the Capitol will be closed to visitors without tickets to the chamber floor or gallery.

There will not be televisions for overflow viewing of the ceremony in the Rotunda, as was routine in the past.

Cutler asked members not to hold celebratory receptions, and if they do, to limit the number of people in their offices. Extra chairs and tables aren’t being provided this year.