Some Pa. cities see protests rage on as Gov. Wolf vows changes to policing

Floyd, a black man, was in handcuffs when a white police officer was caught on video pressing a knee into his neck even after he had stopped breathing. The now-fired officer, Derek Chauvin, faces a charge of second-degree murder, and three other officers are accused of aiding and abetting.

Philadelphia is about to see the easing of some of the restrictions that have locked down the city for months. The city and surrounding counties are expected to be moved Friday from the most restrictive “red” guidelines — including stay-at-home orders — to “yellow” rules under the state’s stoplight-colored reopening system.

In the yellow zone, many businesses can reopen and restaurants may offer takeout. But outdoor dining at restaurants will not be allowed, as is normally the case in yellow zones. Gatherings are limited to 25 people, and some personal care services, including hair care and gyms, are not allowed.

In Erie, the FBI accused Melquan Barnett, 28, with setting fire to a downtown coffee shop. Barnett, of Erie, was taken into custody Wednesday. His lawyer said he was misidentified and is not guilty.