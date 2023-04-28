Every year, state and federal sources award millions of dollars in grants to government agencies, local municipalities and nonprofit organizations in Cumberland County.

In the series “Where Does the Money Go,” The Sentinel will take a deeper dive into how these grants are game-changers to many of the recipients. This series will detail the rationale behind each grant request and the way the money will be used.

Silver Spring Township

Grant amount: $998,975

Grant source: CFA Local Share Account

Grant purpose: To expand the scope of recreational features

Location: Paul Walters Memorial Park, 10 Elm St., Silver Spring Township

A grant of nearly $1 million will be pivotal in moving forward with proposed upgrades to the Paul Walters Memorial Park in Silver Spring Township, Township Manager Raymond Palmer said last week.

In early April, the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) awarded $998,975 to the township to help pay for the construction of pavilions, restrooms, parking, walking trails and storm water management facilities.

The money will be drawn from the Local Share Account (LSA) program which is funded by revenue collected as part of Pennsylvania’s Gaming Act.

“LSA grants assist municipalities with the cost of important building improvements and other revitalization efforts,” State Rep. Thomas Kutz (R-87) said in an early April press release.

“It’s always great to see this funding reinvested locally,” he added. “These grants will have a positive impact on our communities for generations to come.”

Specifically, the grant will enable the township to construct a majority of the new recreation facilities outlined in the park’s master plan, Palmer said. “It allows us the ability to apply for additional grants to help fund the final development of the park.”

Aside from features already mentioned, the master plan calls for the development of a dog park, exercise equipment and athletic courts for tennis, basketball and pickle ball. Other upgrades include tree plantings, meadow areas and trail segments connecting the main walking loops to nearby residential developments and the Carlisle Pike.

“We’re currently working on the engineering design, permitting and completing the bid documents,” Palmer said. “The project will go out for bid this fall. Construction may begin winter 2003 or spring 2024.”

So far, the township has about $2.8 million to put towards this project including $900,000 in matching funds and $1.9 million from five grants and money raised by the parks and recreation department, Palmer said. He added the township has applied for a $1 million grant through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

If successful, the DCNR grant would increase the total set aside to about $3.8 million – just shy of the project estimate of about $4 million, Palmer said. “However, due to inflation, this could rise. It all depends on the services and construction bids throughout the project.”

With a front entrance at 10 Elm St., the current 44-acre park consists of a playground area, parking and four softball fields used by the local youth sports program.

The park is named in honor of Paul Walters, a township police officer who died in the line of duty on Jan. 19, 1975, Palmer said. “Walters responded to a report of teenage boys throwing snowballs at traffic during a snowstorm. Walters was walking behind the boys alongside the road waving his flashlight to alert drivers and have them move lanes to prevent hitting them alongside the road.”

Conditions at the time were treacherous. Walters was struck by a sedan and rushed to a local emergency room where he died of his injuries.

“The original park area was 10 acres,” Palmer said. “An additional 34 acres was acquired in 2005.”