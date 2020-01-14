Silver Spring Township supervisors are scheduled to meet Thursday night for further discussion on the proposed development deal at the Hempt Farm properties.
Residents packed the supervisors’ meeting in December to hear about the proposal, which the board tabled in order to finalize some last-minute revisions and get additional input.
The Hempt Farm consists of nine parcels located along both sides of Hempt Road, heading south from the Carlisle Pike, totaling 451 acres. The parcels’ owner is HSS Investors, a company listed at the same address as the Hempt Bros. quarrying and paving business.
The deal before the Silver Spring supervisors would re-zone the parcels from agricultural to a variety of other uses. The area to the west of Hempt Road would be zoned industrial, anticipating warehousing, while the parcel facing the Carlisle Pike would be commercial storefronts.
The area to the east of Hempt Road would become apartments and town houses. The proposal also expects 50-60 acres along Hogestown Run to become a public greenway, and another 25 acres to be sold to the township for public works facilities.
The deal was brokered over the past year between the township and HSS Investors, after the latter filed in October 2018 for a curative amendment to the parcels’ zoning that would turn the entire area into an industrial zone for warehousing and distribution.
The HSS claim was based on “reverse spot zoning,” alleging that the agricultural parcels were surrounded by more intensive uses and were otherwise accounted for as nonagricultural in township plans.
In August 2019, after the township supervisors allegedly sat on the curative amendment claim for nearly a year, HSS filed in court to have a judge force the zoning change.
During last month’s meeting, the township supervisors said that the compromise deal — less intensive uses, including housing and green space — may be the best option given the township’s mixed history with taking zoning challenges to court.
Thursday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the township office at 8 Flowers Drive.