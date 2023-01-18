Shapiro signs executive order pushing for job experience emphasis in hiring for state jobs

Gov. Josh Shapiro on his first day of office signed an executive order that will push state agencies under his jurisdiction to emphasize work experience in the hiring process as an alternative to higher education.

Shapiro on Wednesday announced that the new order means 92% of state government jobs, or about 65,000 positions, will not require a four-year college degree. Of the remaining 8% that require a four-year degree - some of which are statutorily required to do so - Shapiro said he is ordering a review of those jobs.

“Every Pennsylvanian should have the freedom to chart their own course and have a real opportunity to succeed," Shapiro said during a press conference. "They should get to decide what’s best for them – whether they want to go to college or straight into the workforce – not have that decided for them."

His administration noted that more than 7 million Pennsylvanians do not have a four-year degree, but they may have skills they've gained through two-year degree programs, apprenticeships, military service, job training and on-the-job experience.

Shapiro has pledged to invest in apprenticeships, vocational training and career and technical education, and the order directs state agencies to make sure work experience is emphasize in job postings and the hiring process.

In addition to the order, the Shapiro Administration also launched a new website at employment.pa.gov where applicants can search among the open positions at the state that don't require a four-year degree.

