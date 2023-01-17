Service elevator at Cumberland County prison needs to be replaced, warden says

The Cumberland County Prison Board Tuesday reviewed a proposal to replace a service elevator at the county prison at an estimated cost of just over $134,000.

“The elevator has been there since the building was built in 1985,” Warden Travis Shenk said. “It’s at the end of its life cycle. We’re having a hard time getting parts that are compatible.”

The elevator services the downstairs laundry room where inmates clean uniforms, linens, blankets and personal property, Shenk said.

That space is also used to store the chemicals the inmates use to help clean the prison, he said.

TK Elevator of York provided an estimate of $134,407 to replace the old elevator, Shenk said. The proposal needs to be reviewed by the county finance committee before advancing to county commissioners for a possible vote at a workshop meeting as early as February.

Due to supply chain issues, it could take TK Elevator up to 30 weeks to obtain the necessary materials, fabricate the elevator at its York facility and then transport the system to the prison for installation, Shenk said. This approach should reduce the amount of time that part of the prison would be closed to inmates, he said.