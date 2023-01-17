 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County

Service elevator at Cumberland County prison needs to be replaced, warden says

Cumberland County Prison

The service elevator at Cumberland Prison, which was installed when the prison was built, has to be replaced, Warden Travis Shenk says.

The Cumberland County Prison Board Tuesday reviewed a proposal to replace a service elevator at the county prison at an estimated cost of just over $134,000.

“The elevator has been there since the building was built in 1985,” Warden Travis Shenk said. “It’s at the end of its life cycle. We’re having a hard time getting parts that are compatible.”

The elevator services the downstairs laundry room where inmates clean uniforms, linens, blankets and personal property, Shenk said.

That space is also used to store the chemicals the inmates use to help clean the prison, he said.

TK Elevator of York provided an estimate of $134,407 to replace the old elevator, Shenk said. The proposal needs to be reviewed by the county finance committee before advancing to county commissioners for a possible vote at a workshop meeting as early as February.

Due to supply chain issues, it could take TK Elevator up to 30 weeks to obtain the necessary materials, fabricate the elevator at its York facility and then transport the system to the prison for installation, Shenk said. This approach should reduce the amount of time that part of the prison would be closed to inmates, he said.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

