Sentinel Top Stories of 2022: Pa. politics draws national interest

Pennsylvania jumped firmly into the national political scene in 2022, highlighted by a pair key races that drew attention from across the country.

The state spotlight hit the race for governor between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, as well as the race to replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Democrats captured both of those key races, with Shapiro locking in four more years of Democratic control in the governor’s office and Fetterman flipping a seat for Democrats in the U.S. Senate.

Shapiro’s pro-choice stance won out over Mastriano’s firm stance to ban all abortions. The Associated Press also reported that Mastriano went hard after the Donald Trump bloc of voters, sprinkling conspiracy theories about transgender youths into more mainstream GOP talking points on crime and inflation while refusing to answer questions from mainstream, independent news organizations. But that messaging, plus his blanket opposition to abortion, his peddling of Trump’s election lies and his presence outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, also alienated moderates and GOP donors.

About 6 in 10 independents backed Shapiro in the election, compared with about 3 in 10 who supported Mastriano, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 3,100 voters in the state.

Fetterman, 53, won the midterm election’s most expensive — and, probably, most unusual — race for Senate.

In the middle of the campaign, Fetterman survived then recovered from a stroke that he says almost killed him. He went on to beat Oz, the heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who spent $27 million of his own money after moving from New Jersey to run.

Fetterman still suffers from auditory processing disorder — a stroke’s common aftereffect — that could require him to use closed-captioning in hearings, meetings and debates. It also could possibly limit his ability to engage in the common practice of giving interviews to reporters in Senate corridors.

Alison Dagnes, a political science professor at Shippensburg University, did a Q&A with The Sentinel to discuss the state of politics in Pennsylvania as we head into 2023.

What role do you think abortion played in state political races and voter turnout this year?

In the aftermath of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion was front of mind (and energizing) for many Americans who were surprised by the decision. The question for me was whether this could last through the summer months when politics wasn’t front of mind for most people.

According to exit polls, it turns out abortion was the most important issue in Pennsylvania. I think this had to do with two things at once: The new rules that give states the power to regulate reproductive rights, and the rather extreme position on reproductive rights from GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

Since we are a closely divided state, our state legislature is Republican which means the election of the governor matters a great deal to make Pa. a pro-choice or pro-life state. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro made abortion rights one of the primary issues of his ads, his stump speech and his positioning, which meant that Pa. voters did not forget the stakes.

What do Shapiro’s and Fetterman’s wins mean for the political landscape in Pennsylvania?

The Shapiro win was greater in size than Fetterman’s, with him beating Mastriano 56.5% to 41.7%. Interestingly, data from our Ship Honors SUPER Map shows that in 2018 Gov. Wolf won his re-election race by 57.8% to GOP challenger Scott Wagner’s 40.7%. These numbers indicate a voting consistency.

The Fetterman win over Oz (51.2% to 46.3%) was tighter, which illustrates the battleground nature in Pa.’s statewide politics.

2018 was incumbent Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s turn to defend his seat against Republican challenger, former state Sen. Scott Wagner. A Republican victory would have shifted Pennsylvania from a divided government to a Republican trifecta, with Republicans controlling both chambers of the state legislature and the governor’s office.

Were there any surprises in the voter turnout numbers for Pennsylvania?

The number of registered voters in Pa. dropped a bit from 2020 (9,090,962) to 2022 (8,872,968), but that’s to be expected in a midterm election.

It was interesting to see that in Pennsylvania, our voter turnout exceeded the midterm vote in 2018:

2018: 51.4%

2020: 69.9%

2022: 54.3%

Of course the turnout drops in a midterm election year, as opposed to a presidential election year. But these numbers show that Pennsylvania voters from both parties were energized and active in this year’s elections.

What role do you think election integrity and conspiracy theories played in the 2022 election?

In general, we found that nationally in statewide elections, the GOP candidates who had to maintain the falsehood of 2020 election fraud won their primaries more easily, but then lost their general elections.

In more concentrated races, like those for House seats or state legislative races, this trend was not necessarily the case. That has to do with the way districts are drawn, and the high concentration of ideologically motivated voters in those areas. In other words, Republican representatives who maintained the 2020 election fabrication in their 2022 races won if their constituents wanted them to uphold this disproven conspiracy theory. This was the case in Pennsylvania.

What key factors will be at play for both political parties heading into 2023 and the 2024 elections?

The Republican Party is at a crossroads right now. The establishment Republicans would like to return to a more “normal” style of politicking that the base voters of the GOP wholeheartedly reject. At the same time, there are major figures on the right who continue to stoke fear and resentment among the base, which means that this divide will continue, regardless of who is running for office.

It will be interesting to see how this rupture is solved, and the electoral outcomes that result.

