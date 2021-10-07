Senate report shows Perry, Mastriano personally leaned on justice department to further discredited election claims

A report released Thursday by the U.S. Senate panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol singled out two Midstate Republicans — U.S. Rep Scott Perry and State Sen. Doug Mastriano — as key playmakers in pushing for federal attorneys to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The report from the Democratic-majority Senate Judiciary Committee, commissioned amidst Republican objections, points specifically to Perry and Mastriano as individuals whom President Donald Trump believed could help him invalidate the election, based on debunked claims of corruption.
Both legislators went directly to U.S. Department of Justice officials with their claims in order to reinforce Trump’s strategy to stay in office, according to testimony and records collected in the report.
“These ties warrant further investigation to better place Trump’s efforts to enlist DOJ in his efforts to overturn the presidential election in context with the Jan. 6 insurrection,” the report recommended.
Much of the narrative around Perry and Mastriano centers on Ronald Donoghue, the then-second-in command at the justice department next to acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.
Earlier this year, Donoghue’s hand-written notes on a Dec. 27, 2020 call with Trump were released, in which Trump leaned on the justice department to intercede in the election.
Donoghue wrote that Trump told him to “just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to the R Congressmen,” and specifically cited Perry, Mastriano, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Perry’s close ally in the House Freedom Caucus, as being willing to promote the argument, according to Donoghue’s notes.
The report released Thursday, which cited testimony and communications records from Donoghue, indicates that Perry and Mastriano both specifically followed up with Donoghue in an attempt to get the justice department to amplify their unfounded voter fraud claims.
These allegations, according to Donoghue, were centered on the claim that Pennsylvania’s vote total exceeded the number of voters who voted — a claim started by a group of state legislators based on a download of the incomplete state voter file, and which was debunked by The Sentinel hours after it surfaced.
The new report also confirms a previous report in the New York Times that Trump had sought to replace Rosen with Jeffrey Clark, a justice department attorney who was sympathetic to Trump’s efforts, and whom Perry had introduced to Trump.
The Senate report shows that Perry followed up further with Donoghue about Clark, saying he was “the kind of guy who could really get in there and do something about this,” referring to the election results.
In the early hours of Jan. 7, after rioters had been cleared from the Capitol, Perry led Republicans in formally objecting to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College tally.
Mastriano was also at the Capitol during that time, having chartered a bus, according to his campaign finance records, to the pro-Trump protest that eventually devolved into a siege of Congress. Mastriano said he left before things turned violent, although videos uncovered online show him walking across the Capitol lawn after police barriers had already been broken down.
Perry is also a person of interest in the Jan. 6 inquiry in the House of Representatives, being one of several legislators whose phone records and online activity House investigators asked telecommunications providers to preserve as part of the investigation.
Perry and several others subsequently sent letters to those providers objecting to the records request and writing that “we will pursue all legal remedies” against the telecom companies if they comply with investigators.
Perry’s 10th Congressional District covers eastern Cumberland County, including Carlisle, as well as northern York County and Dauphin County. Mastriano’s state senate district primarily covers Franklin and Adams counties with a small portion of Cumberland County near Shippensburg.