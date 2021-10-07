Senate report shows Perry, Mastriano personally leaned on justice department to further discredited election claims

A report released Thursday by the U.S. Senate panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol singled out two Midstate Republicans — U.S. Rep Scott Perry and State Sen. Doug Mastriano — as key playmakers in pushing for federal attorneys to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The report from the Democratic-majority Senate Judiciary Committee, commissioned amidst Republican objections, points specifically to Perry and Mastriano as individuals whom President Donald Trump believed could help him invalidate the election, based on debunked claims of corruption.

Both legislators went directly to U.S. Department of Justice officials with their claims in order to reinforce Trump’s strategy to stay in office, according to testimony and records collected in the report.

“These ties warrant further investigation to better place Trump’s efforts to enlist DOJ in his efforts to overturn the presidential election in context with the Jan. 6 insurrection,” the report recommended.

Much of the narrative around Perry and Mastriano centers on Ronald Donoghue, the then-second-in command at the justice department next to acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.