Sen. Ward issues statement on her bill proposing amendment on abortion

Republican Sen. Judy Ward on Thursday issued a statement regarding her Senate Bill 956, which proposes a constitutional amendment reiterating that abortion not be funded by taxpayer dollars and that abortion policy should fall under the legislative branch.

Ward said the constitutional amendment - for which Pennsylvania voters would need to approve after the bill is passed through the General Assembly - would prevent taxpayer dollars from funding elective abortions and will preserve the right for elected officials, and not the judicial branch, to enact future abortion laws.

While the bill says the Pennsylvania Constitution does not grant a right to abortion, Ward said her bill does not ban abortions.

"To no one’s surprise, this issue has elicited consternation from abortion rights activists who wield passionate and misleading rhetoric to convince the masses that my bill will lead to widespread bans," she said in a statement Thursday. "Nothing could be further from the truth."

Ward said that currently, Medicaid covers both non-elective abortions and voluntary abortions involving cases of rape or incest while still withholding funds for all other elective instances. This won't change under her bill.

"The language does not ban abortions, but rather ensures that abortion policy in Pennsylvania comes from the people’s elected representatives," Ward said.

In her memorandum sent to all Senate members in November, Ward said she proposed the bill because of a Pennsylvania court case that sought to strike down Pennsylvania's Medicaid restrictions on elective abortions. She argued that the courts should not be the ones to determine a right to abortion or right to taxpayer funding.

"If the court declares such rights, all of Pennsylvania’s laws that protect the life and health of mothers and preborn children by regulating abortion are in danger of being subsequently struck down," she said in the memorandum.

Ward claims in her memorandum that the "abortion industry" is using the courts to "manufacture" a right to abortion and taxpayer funding of elective abortions "presumably during all nine months of pregnancy," though the abortion provider in the state case has not made that assertion.

SB956 was referred to the Health and Human Services Committee on Dec. 15, reported as committed in January and later laid on the table of the Senate on April 12.

Ward is the senator for the 30th Senatorial District, which currently includes western Cumberland County, but with redistricting, she will no longer represent the county. The newly drawn 34th Senatorial District will instead include this area.

