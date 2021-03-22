Sen. Mike Regan in hospital after motorcycle crash

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania state senator was in the hospital Monday after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle crash, his office said.

Sen. Mike Regan “sustained serious orthopedic injuries to his lower extremities” in a Sunday morning motorcycle crash, his office said. Regan's 31st District seat covers part of Cumberland County from Carlisle and South Middleton Township eastward, as well as part of York County.

Regan, 59, was recovering at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. His office said it would provide more information when it is available.

Regan is the former U.S. marshal for Pennsylvania's federal middle district and is in his second-term Republican representing parts of Cumberland and York counties. He previously served two terms in the state House of Representatives.

