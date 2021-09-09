 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans start election 'investigation' in Pennsylvania
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Republicans start election 'investigation' in Pennsylvania

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania Capitol

The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg is pictured in November 2019.

 Associated Press

More than a half year after the election, Republican lawmakers are passing new restrictions requiring identification to vote by mail. Voters in Florida and Georgia who want to vote absentee ballots in next year's governors races now must first provide identification to receive a ballot. Only two states had such a law in the books in 2020. New legislation requiring additional identification for mailed ballots has been introduced in 10 states. Critics say the measures may disproportionately bar votes from low-income, minority and college-age voters who are more likely to lack valid identification or an ID with a current address.Republicans pushed for the new restrictions, fanning concerns over election integrity by embracing former President Trump's false claims of voter fraud in last year's election. Those claims have been rejected by more than 50 state and federal courts - including the U.S. Supreme Court.And though all 50 states also certified election results, Republicans have also called for election audits in multiple hotly contested states, alleging fraud. On Friday, a state judge in Georgia ruled that 142,000 mail ballots could be unsealed for inspection in Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta. Another heated ballot review continues in Arizona, where some Republican officials in Maricopa County say a private GOP audit is causing a split in the party. "There's this bloodthirstiness that's going on in our party right now that I don't understand, but we have to stop it," Bill Gates, Vice Chair of Maricopa Board of Supervisors said. "This is tearing at the foundations of democracy to act in this way to treat one another this way."President Joe Biden won narrow victories in both Georgia and Arizona - with official ballot recounts upholding his wins.One independent voter in Arizona said Republicans insistence on an audit - long after the fact - could stir a backlash against them.  "Well, I think, it's going help the Democrats. We think it's crazy. I mean, now how can people still be questioning this election. you can't fix stupid, I guess."

HARRISBURG — Democratic members of Pennsylvania's Senate say that Thursday's first hearing in what Republicans call a “full forensic investigation” into last year's presidential election is part of a national campaign to attack elections.

It initially had been ardently pressed by senators vowing to bring an Arizona-style election “audit” to Pennsylvania.

But leaders of the state Senate's Democratic minority say it is a perversion of the Senate's rules and an extension of a nationwide campaign to roll back voting rights in service to former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.

Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, called it a taxpayer-funded “campaign event” to rescue Trump.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The matter has sown discord in the Senate Republican caucus. But the Senate's top Republican, President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, has pledged to carry out a “full forensic investigation” of last year's election after previously being dismissive of the idea.

Corman has said the effort is necessary “to improve our election system going forward” and has vowed to issue subpoenas if necessary.

The committee's chairman, Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, said in opening remarks that the investigation was not about overturning the election or about Trump, but about looking “intensely” into last year's election and May's primary to determine if parts of the law “need to be changed to make our elections work better for everyone.”

The day's witness list, however, was small: just one county commissioner from a sparsely populated county. A Corman spokesperson said other counties had declined to testify, but officials from many of the state's most heavily populated counties said they had not been contacted or invited to testify.

Officials from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's Department of State, which oversees elections in Pennsylvania, declined to testify because the testimony would relate to a lawsuit filed against the agency by state lawmakers, a spokesperson said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki welcomes first commercial flight out of Kabul

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News