Republican loses bid to undo Pennsylvania Senate election of Jim Brewster

HARRISBURG — A Republican candidate for a western Pennsylvania state Senate seat lost her latest legal challenge Tuesday after asking a federal judge to effectively overturn a close race she lost to the Democratic incumbent.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan was under pressure to settle a fight that spilled onto the floor of the state Senate last week when majority Republicans refused to let Democratic state Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County be sworn in.

Ranjan rejected the argument by Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli that Allegheny County was not justified in counting 311 mail-in ballots without a handwritten date. The county's decision had been upheld by the state Supreme Court.

Those ballots helped deliver a 69-vote victory to Brewster for a seat that also includes a portion of Westmoreland County.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I want to thank Judge Ranjan for his thoughtful and well-reasoned decision on the merits of this case,” said Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa. "My colleague Senator Brewster won more votes, affirmed that victory in state courts, and had it confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of State. He’s been declared the winner more times and in more ways than should be necessary, but I believe that the matter is now unequivocally settled."