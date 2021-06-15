Republican election bill pushed ahead over Dems' objections in Pa.

Several Republicans on the committee said they wanted uniform election procedures to address inconsistent practices among counties regarding ballot drop boxes and whether to fix technical mistakes on mail-in ballot envelopes.

"Basically, uniform is not uniform," said Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Bradford. "That's one thing we're trying to do here, is create uniformity."

Rep. Jeff Wheeland, R-Lycoming, praised elements that would make it easier for disabled people to cast votes.

But Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, called the bill "150 pages of garbage and what is nothing more than artisanal voter suppression." He chided Republicans for not crafting a much more a narrow bill that addressed commonly supported changes.

"This is not what anybody was asking for," Kenyatta said. "But this is what happens when you lie. Because once you start lying you can't stop lying."

The state's counties have said they want time to start counting mail-in ballots before election day and an earlier deadline for applying for an absentee ballot.

Also Tuesday, Republicans on the Senate State Government Committee approved a proposed constitutional amendment to expand the identification requirement for voters who cast their ballot in-person or by mail.

Democrats said voter identification laws have been used to disenfranchise voters and that the provision applying to mail-in voting -- requiring the voter to insert a photocopy of their identification into their ballot envelope -- will compromise the secrecy of someone's ballot.

