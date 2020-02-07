Report warns of money crunch at Pennsylvania dog law agency

Report warns of money crunch at Pennsylvania dog law agency

{{featured_button_text}}
Pennsylvania Capitol

The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's Legislature should increase licensing fees and take other steps to put the state Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement on more sound financial footing, according to a report issued Thursday by the auditor general's office.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said the agency could run out of money sometime this summer.

The report also recommended that lawmakers increase penalties for kennels that fail inspections but remain open while they appeal.

DePasquale said the dog protection agency has fixed issues he identified during an audit seven years ago, including lack of enforcement and use of restricted funds for other purposes.

The bureau now has 41 dog law wardens and inspects about 2,600 kennels.

Dog licenses currently cost $6.50 a year for dogs that have been spayed or neutered, or $8.50 if not.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wolf makes budget speech appeal for action on gun violence
Politics

Wolf makes budget speech appeal for action on gun violence

The political divisions and feelings that characterize the gun issue across the country are mirrored at the state Capitol, where gun safety and regulation proponents hold regular rallies and the yearly “Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally” always draws attendees by the busload.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News