Rep. Scott Perry: I 'obliged' Trump with introduction to Justice lawyer

The New York Times reported Friday that Clark had been discussing a plan with Trump to oust the acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, and try to challenge the results of the presidential election by claiming there had been widespread election fraud.

Clark said that the newspaper's account contained inaccuracies — without specifying — and said his "official communications were consistent with law.” Clark also denied that he had schemed to oust Rosen. Trump hasn't commented.

On the heels of the report, the Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, said Monday that he is launching an investigation to examine whether any former or current department officials “engaged in an improper attempt” to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Election officials across the country, along with Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have said there was no widespread fraud in the election. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Perry, along with more than half of the Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Legislature and seven other Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania, has tried in court and in Congress to block the state’s electoral votes from going to Biden.