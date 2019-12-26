State Rep. Mark Keller, R-Perry County, announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election for his seat in the 86th District.
His district seat covers all of Perry County, as well as Hopewell Township, Newburg Borough, Shippensburg Borough, Shippensburg Township and Southampton Township in Cumberland County.
“In 2006, I proudly took my first oath of office in the Pennsylvania State Capitol to represent the 86th District as a legislator in the House of Representatives," Keller said in a news release. "Little did I know, it was the start of a journey of a lifetime that has not only been a privilege, but also has proven more fulfilling than I could have ever imagined. Over the past several months, I have reflected on this amazing opportunity; and while it is a difficult decision, I have decided to join my wife, Sally, in the ranks of retirement and will not seek re-election once my term wraps up in November 2020."
Keller said advocating for agriculture has been integral in his service as a legislator, and he noted that some of the memories he'll take with him is hosting the annual farmers' breakfast, supporting the FFA program, incorporating agriculture science funding into the state budget, forming the Commission for Agricultural Education Excellence and once having seven of his bills become law on the same day when signed by then-Gov. Tom Corbett in 2011.
“The best part of this career has always been the people," he said. "The countless relationships fostered over time are what I treasure most. Seeing friendly faces at the Perry County Fair, our annual Senior Citizens Expo, the Farmers’ Breakfast and the various public seminars have been some of the most enjoyable moments of my tenure. Not breaking from tradition, I am looking forward to hosting these events in the coming year."
Keller notes that he still has more work to do and will serve out the rest of his term, which concludes in November 2020.
“I want to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to the constituents of the 86th District for placing your trust in me over the years,” he said. “I never felt like this position was a job, but rather a humbling opportunity and tremendous responsibility to be the voice for our conservative, rural community in Harrisburg. Your unwavering support provided the strength I needed to power through times of challenge and adversity. For this, I can never give enough thanks.”