Rep. Thomas Kutz, R-Lower Allen, will host four open houses for constituents in the 87th Legislative District.

The open houses will be from 9 a.m. to noon March 24 at the South Middleton Township office at the township building off Park Drive in Boiling Springs, and the three others will be at his Mechanicsburg office, located at 2 Market Plaza Way. Those open houses will be from 9 a.m. to noon on March 31 and April 22, and from 5 to 7 p.m. May 4.

“I am excited to be hosting open houses at my district offices in South Middleton Township and Mechanicsburg in the coming weeks," Kutz said in a news release. "This is a great opportunity to stop by, see where we are located and meet with me and my team. I will be happy to answer any state-related questions, or address concerns you may have. By hosting these events at our two locations, during weekdays and on a weekend, I hope we can reach an array of constituents.”

Refreshments will be served at all of the open houses, and visitors will be asked to park out front and look for signs to his office. For more information, call 717-975-2235.