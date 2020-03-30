Rep. Kim: Cumberland, Dauphin counties added to stay-at-home order in Pa.

Cumberland and Dauphin Counties are expected to be added to the state's stay-at-home order, state Rep. Patty Kim, D-Harrisburg, reported on Facebook.

Kim said the order will be effective for the two counties at 8 p.m. Monday.

Gov. Tom Wolf has yet to officially issue the new information to the public, but he and the Department of Health will have a news conference at 2 p.m. to talk about the latest COVID-19 cases and action.

Kim said the order reiterates what Wolf wants residents to do - stay at home - though she notes that the order does allow law enforcement to question residents about the purpose of their travels.

The order will last through April 30, according to Kim, and all residents in the counties must stay at home except for certain essential activities and work to provide life-sustaining business and government services.

Here is a look at what is allowed under a stay-at-home order, according to the Wolf administration: