State Rep. Barb Gleim, R-Carlisle, will host an open house at her district office in Carlisle on March 10.

Gleim's office said the open house will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 10 at 437 E. North St., in Carlisle, and is designed to introduce residents to her staff and provide information on state programs and services. Light refreshments and information will be provided.

“I encourage residents to stop by or call anytime they have a question or concern, or need assistance with a state-related matter,” Gleim said in a news release. “However, the open house provides a perfect opportunity to just stop and introduce yourself, get to know me and learn about the many services we provide. We also have the 2022 Property Tax/Rent Rebate booklets and 2023 Trout Stocking schedules."

Gleim represents portions of Cumberland County, including the townships of Hopewell, Lower Franklin, Lower Mifflin, Middlesex, North Middleton, North Newton, South Middleton, Upper Franklin, Upper Mifflin and West Pennsboro; and the boroughs of Carlisle, Newburg and Newville.