Rep. Torren Ecker, R-Adams County, will host a town hall meeting at the Cameron-Masland Mansion of Kings Gap Environmental Education Center in Dickinson Township from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Ecker said he is in the midst of yearly budget hearings and will provide updates on that process, as well as updates on other state and local issues concerning residents in the 193rd Legislative District.

“This is a great opportunity for residents to learn more about the goings-on in Harrisburg, as well as the legislative initiatives I am personally working on. This is also my chance to hear from residents about issues concerning them,” Ecker said. “I hope residents can attend this town hall-style meeting.”

Residents can RSVP for the town hall by calling 717-259-7805 or emailing bridgway@pahousegop.com by April 21.

The 193rd Legislative District includes some parts of Cumberland County, including Dickinson Township, Penn Township, Cooke Township, South Newton Township, Southampton Township, Shippensburg Township and Shippensburg Borough, as well as parts of Adams County.