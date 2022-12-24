PUC asks consumers to conserve Electricity throughout holiday weekend

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Saturday urged members of the public to conserve electricity over the holiday weekend.

PJM Interconnection, which serves as the power grid operator for the mid-Atlantic region, has requested that consumers reduce their use of electricity between 4 a.m. on Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 25, due to continuing frigid weather. The request for conservation is issued for Pennsylvania, along with the 12 other states and the District of Columbia.

The continuing extreme cold weather is expected to increase electricity demand across the PJM region, which serves approximately 65 million people, along with the regions neighboring PJM.

Consumers can take some simple steps to conserve electricity, such as:

Setting thermostats lower than usual, if health permits

Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until other times, and

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances

Additionally, consumers can take some additional steps to enhance their comfort during this wave of extreme cold weather without increasing their electricity use, including:

Keep doors and windows closed as much as possible, including garage doors

Close doors to unused rooms and turning down the heat in those spaces

Ensure air vents are not blocked in spaces you are using, to help the flow of heat

Close curtains, drapes and blinds at night to help keep the heat in

Conserving electricity as much as possible over the weekend will help ensure adequate power supplies.

PJM said it continues to carefully monitor the power supply conditions and is coordinating efforts among generators, power suppliers and local utilities. PJM is communicating about the situation with state government officials throughout the region, and PJM and the PUC will continue to inform the public about the situation.