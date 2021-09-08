Publisher plans to reissue Mastriano's WWI book with corrections

York led a small group of badly outnumbered American soldiers behind German lines to disrupt machine gunfire in the woods of northern France during the waning weeks of the war. More than 20 German soldiers were killed and 132 captured, winning York widespread fame and a Medal of Honor.

Mastriano, a Republican who represents Franklin County in southcentral Pennsylvania, did not respond to messages left at his Capitol office and on his cellphone Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It feels like the integrity is coming back, hopefully this new edition next year will finally correct these issues that have been prevalent and help get the story back on track," said James Gregory, a doctoral student in history at the University of Oklahoma who has researched the actions of other men in York's unit.

In the 2014 book "Alvin York: A New Biography of the Hero of the Argonne," Mastriano repeatedly dismissed any notion that there is a legitimate dispute about the site where he claims this battle took place. He has claimed that "we know with certainty the location of the York action," that it was "discovered with 100% certainty" and that it "has been located and verified."