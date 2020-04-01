Public still can't find out what businesses have been waived under Wolf's COVID-19 shutdown

Pennsylvania's refusal to grant any kind of public access to information on business waivers for the COVID-19 shutdown is sowing some confusion among the Midstate workers.
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development declined to answer any inquiries as to what businesses have applied for or received a waiver to continue operating. A waiver is required for firms that are not explicitly defined as “life-sustaining” under Gov. Tom Wolf’s directive.
“If I can be convinced that’s in the best interest of making sure we’re doing the right thing, we can do that,” Wolf said during an online news conference last week, when asked about releasing waiver information.
But that hasn’t happened so far. On Monday, DCED spokesperson Dominique Lockett provided a statement to The Sentinel saying that “posting waivers that are granted or denied would not encapsulate the entirety of businesses that are allowed to operate; thus, such a list would only increase confusion and not limit it.”
“I respectfully disagree,” Melissa Melewsky, an attorney with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, told The Sentinel. “More information can reduce uncertainty and confusion. I think there are ways to address their confusion concerns without withholding information.”
The DCED has said it's offices are technically closed during the pandemic, and that any Right-to-Know Law requests "submitted during the period of closure will be docketed and processed when offices reopen," according to the statement provided by Lockett.
The lack of definitive answers isn’t just an issue for the media, it’s also one for workers.
One reader contacted The Sentinel to see if their employer, a contracting company, had received a waiver, and under what terms.
The business was still sending workers to jobs that seemed nonessential, such as renovations to a retail store, telling workers they would be working alone and not at risk of spreading the coronavirus.
“I told them, 'You can’t guarantee I’ll be the only one there,’” said the employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid jeopardizing their job. "I just spoke to one of the other guys at the site and he said, 'I thought I’d be the only one down here, but there are four of us working.’”
According to the DCED, businesses whose waivers are granted receive a letter of exemption from Wolf’s shutdown order. Such letters are not made public, however, and many workers can't press their superiors for documentation.
Wolf’s shutdown order was initially self-enforcing, but on March 19 he announced that a directive to close all “non-life-sustaining” businesses would include enforcement from state agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police.
Through Tuesday, the State Police said it had issued 123 formal warnings to businesses for violating Wolf’s order, but has so far refrained from actual citations.
Wolf, a Democrat, is also coming under pressure from Republicans to open up the entire construction industry.
House Speaker Mike Turzai has introduced legislation, House Bill 2400, to compel the administration to allow all construction activities as long as they “adhere to social distancing practices and other mitigation measures defined by the Centers for Disease Control.”
Rank-and-file Republicans, including Carlisle’s state representative, Barb Gleim, have been broadly supportive of re-opening construction and other business operations such as car dealerships, which Gleim described in a Twitter post as “places that don’t need the government to tell them how to socially distance. They can make these common sense decisions on their own.”
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
