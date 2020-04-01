Public still can't find out what businesses have been waived under Wolf's COVID-19 shutdown

The lack of definitive answers isn’t just an issue for the media, it’s also one for workers.

One reader contacted The Sentinel to see if their employer, a contracting company, had received a waiver, and under what terms.

The business was still sending workers to jobs that seemed nonessential, such as renovations to a retail store, telling workers they would be working alone and not at risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“I told them, 'You can’t guarantee I’ll be the only one there,’” said the employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid jeopardizing their job. "I just spoke to one of the other guys at the site and he said, 'I thought I’d be the only one down here, but there are four of us working.’”

According to the DCED, businesses whose waivers are granted receive a letter of exemption from Wolf’s shutdown order. Such letters are not made public, however, and many workers can't press their superiors for documentation.

Wolf’s shutdown order was initially self-enforcing, but on March 19 he announced that a directive to close all “non-life-sustaining” businesses would include enforcement from state agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police.