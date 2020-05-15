Public officials cite coronavirus while limiting access to records

“Government transparency cannot stop during times of crisis," said the bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Seth Grove.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, signed a law in March suspending the state's seven-business-day deadline to respond to record requests during emergencies, as long as agencies “make a reasonable effort, as the circumstances permit."

Republican Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, one of the sponsors of the new law, said he pushed for it out of concern that county and town officials could be overwhelmed while simultaneously dealing with the virus and trying to respond to requests.

“We have to understand they’re human beings behind these requests, and providing some leeway is reasonable,” he said.

Governors from Washington to Michigan to Rhode Island also have used their executive powers to waive or extend response deadlines for open-records requests.

Delaware Gov. John Carney changed the regular response deadline of 15 business days to instead allow up 15 business days after the end of his emergency declaration.

The city of Portland, Oregon, also has suspended responses to open-records requests as long as a declaration of emergency is in effect.