Public comment sought on new e-bike policy for Pa. state parks

Public comment is sought this week on a draft e-bike policy being developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists the rider when they are pedaling, the department said in a news release Monday.

“The purpose of the policy is to provide guidance for the use of e-bikes on state parks and forests,” Conservation and National Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “On the lands it manages, DCNR will allow e-bikes on trails already open to traditional bicycle usage as long as users follow some guidelines.”

State forest roads and trails not open to biking include natural areas, designated hiking trails (blazed with yellow or orange) and trails or roads specifically marked closed to biking.

Other lands open to the public include federal lands, local parks, game lands and preserves. These have different rules for to e-bikes. E-bike users should check the guidelines for their destination before they go.

Public comment on the policy will be taken at the end of a Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in Room 105 of the Rachel Carson State Office Building in Harrisburg.

Written comments on the draft policy can be submitted to to RA-NR_PolicyOffice@pa.gov. by the Aug. 31 deadline.

“E-bikes are increasingly popular as technology improves and the price drops," Dunn said. “Because they make outdoor recreation accessible to more people we are updating our policy to provide those opportunities on our lands, while at the same time working to impact their impacts on other visitors and on our natural places.”