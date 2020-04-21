Proposed legislation calls for one-worker, one-customer system to reopen stores in Pa.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Retail businesses would be able to open if they can operate with a single employee serving one customer at a time under legislation that passed the GOP-controlled state House on Tuesday.

The proposal would also permit retail stores to offer curbside pickup, as the state-owned liquor store system has recently started doing.

Republican backers said the one-worker, one-customer system would be safer than shopping at large retail outlets that have been permitted to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democratic opponents called the proposal shortsighted and warned it would expose workers and customers to risk of infection.

On Monday, Wolf vetoed a different Republican-backed bill that would have reopened retail businesses.