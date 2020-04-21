Proposed legislation calls for one-worker, one-customer system to reopen stores in Pa.
alert top story

Proposed legislation calls for one-worker, one-customer system to reopen stores in Pa.

Pennsylvania Capitol

The Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Retail businesses would be able to open if they can operate with a single employee serving one customer at a time under legislation that passed the GOP-controlled state House on Tuesday.

The proposal would also permit retail stores to offer curbside pickup, as the state-owned liquor store system has recently started doing.

Republican backers said the one-worker, one-customer system would be safer than shopping at large retail outlets that have been permitted to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pa. Department of Health may release more COVID-19 data for nursing homes
Gov. Wolf: Less-impacted areas of state may reopen 'in a fairly robust' way soon
Wolf sets May 8 as target launch date for gradual reopening

Democratic opponents called the proposal shortsighted and warned it would expose workers and customers to risk of infection.

On Monday, Wolf vetoed a different Republican-backed bill that would have reopened retail businesses.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News