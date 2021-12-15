 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story
Election 2020

Privacy and Trump dominate arguments in GOP's election case in Pa.

  • 0

More than a half year after the election, Republican lawmakers are passing new restrictions requiring identification to vote by mail. Voters in Florida and Georgia who want to vote absentee ballots in next year's governors races now must first provide identification to receive a ballot. Only two states had such a law in the books in 2020. New legislation requiring additional identification for mailed ballots has been introduced in 10 states. Critics say the measures may disproportionately bar votes from low-income, minority and college-age voters who are more likely to lack valid identification or an ID with a current address.Republicans pushed for the new restrictions, fanning concerns over election integrity by embracing former President Trump's false claims of voter fraud in last year's election. Those claims have been rejected by more than 50 state and federal courts - including the U.S. Supreme Court.And though all 50 states also certified election results, Republicans have also called for election audits in multiple hotly contested states, alleging fraud. On Friday, a state judge in Georgia ruled that 142,000 mail ballots could be unsealed for inspection in Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta. Another heated ballot review continues in Arizona, where some Republican officials in Maricopa County say a private GOP audit is causing a split in the party. "There's this bloodthirstiness that's going on in our party right now that I don't understand, but we have to stop it," Bill Gates, Vice Chair of Maricopa Board of Supervisors said. "This is tearing at the foundations of democracy to act in this way to treat one another this way."President Joe Biden won narrow victories in both Georgia and Arizona - with official ballot recounts upholding his wins.One independent voter in Arizona said Republicans insistence on an audit - long after the fact - could stir a backlash against them.  "Well, I think, it's going help the Democrats. We think it's crazy. I mean, now how can people still be questioning this election. you can't fix stupid, I guess."

HARRISBURG — The separation of powers, the privacy of voters and what former President Donald Trump wants dominated arguments in a Pennsylvania court Wednesday as Democrats seek to block a subpoena to state election officials in what Republicans call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election.

A five-judge panel of the statewide Commonwealth Court heard more than two hours of arguments in a case being decided against the backdrop of Trump’s baseless claims that he was cheated out of victory in Pennsylvania and other states.

Challengers, including Senate Democrats and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, also a Democrat, have sought to block the subpoena issued by a Republican-controlled state Senate committee.

It is an abuse of legislative power, serves no legitimate legislative purpose and stems from Trump’s efforts to undermine trust in the results of the 2020 presidential election, they say.

Issued in September, the subpoena seeks detailed election records, much of it already public, some information about voters that is protected by privacy laws and some information about election systems that is barred from public disclosure by federal law, Shapiro’s office wrote.

People are also reading…

Much of Wednesday’s debate in court revolved around whether the Senate’s inquiry was legitimate, and whether Republican senators and a contractor have a right to information protected by privacy laws, namely the partial Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers of 9 million voters.

“There’s no reason this committee needs it, other than to say they are conducting a ‘forensic audit,'" Michael Fischer, a lawyer for the attorney general's office, told the judges.

Cliff Levine, a lawyer for Senate Democrats, told judges that demanding the private information of 9 million voters is a way to "please" Trump.

A lawyer for Senate Republicans insisted that lawmakers unquestionably have a legitimate interest in getting the information to improve election law, regardless of the backdrop of Trump trying to get allies to turn up evidence of election fraud.

“The fact that there’s noise floating around out there shouldn’t concern the court,” lawyer Matt Haverstick said.

Two judges — both Republicans — questioned whether the court should even be regulating a legislative subpoena.

Judge Anne E. Covey told Fischer that his office wants the court to tell a co-equal branch “how they should conduct themselves and how they should operate.”

Still, most judges seemed to agree with plaintiffs that Republicans must explain how they would adequately protect the private information of voters.

“Shouldn’t we know that?” Judge Michael H. Wojcik asked Haverstick.

Trump and his allies have applied pressure in battleground states where he lost to Democrat Joe Biden to investigate ballots, voting machines and voter rolls for evidence to support their baseless claims about election fraud.

Committees in the Senate and House, both controlled by Republicans, have already held numerous hearings on the election, listened to hours of testimony and produced reports and legislation on that very topic.

Critics say the subpoena is duplicative, given the required audits already carried out by counties and the state, and the Republicans' “investigation” does not resemble any sort of post-election audit that is accepted by the election-administration community.

Democrats say it is part of a national campaign to take away voting rights and undermine both democracy and elections, while the U.S. Department of Justice has said it is monitoring developments in Pennsylvania and other states “regarding post-election investigations of the 2020 general election.”

The undertaking has divided Republican senators, and been secretive and partisan.

To do the work, Republicans hired a firm with hardly any track record and no experience in elections on a no-bid contract without issuing a public request for proposals.

Last year, the conservative online publication American Greatness published an editorial by the firm's president claiming that tech giants are “collaborating with news agencies, students, academia, Hollywood, and the Democratic Party to restrict speech.”

The man who selected the firm, Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, advocated for overturning Biden's victory in Pennsylvania, at one point saying “there was no election. There was a scam."

In September, Dush said obtaining the detailed voter information was necessary to investigate unproven allegations that voters were registered as living at a condemned building. Dush has released no details about the allegations.

Months earlier, Dush visited the partisan election review being carried out by Senate Republicans in Arizona, and said he wanted to bring that model to Pennsylvania.

The subpoena in Pennsylvania, however, stops short of requesting ballots and voting machines, as was done in Arizona.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lawyer: Ghislaine Maxwell defense has two focuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News