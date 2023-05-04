Preliminary results from an online survey show strong public support for creating an endowment fund with the remaining $7.4 million in proceeds from the sale of the Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officials said about 150 Cumberland County residents have taken the survey, which can be reached through the county website at cumberlandcountypa.gov.

About 75% of the respondents favor an endowment fund, said Randy Nolan, vice chairman of the all-volunteer exploratory committee tasked with researching needs, weighing options and preparing a report on recommendations for county commissioners.

Almost 90% support the idea of having a citizens’ advisory board appointed to provide insight into the fund's best uses and management, Nolan said.

“That’s a snapshot in time,” committee chairman Lawrence Clark said Wednesday. “There’s still another 16 days of the survey. We would like to get a lot more responses.”

The survey takes about five minutes to complete and is open until 4:30 p.m. May 19. Staff members at local libraries and senior centers are available to help people access the online survey, communications director Samantha Krepps said.

The county first posted the survey on April 28. By Wednesday morning, about 125 residents had completed it, Clark said. That number grew to about 130 respondents by 6 p.m. Wednesday when the committee convened a public forum at the Citizens Fire & Rescue station in Carlisle.

By the time the meeting was over, about 45 minutes later, that had jumped to around 150 respondents.

Public forum

While online response has been strong, only one person showed up at the forum Wednesday.

“I’m disappointed at this attendance,” said Connie Bires of Carlisle. “I like the endowment fund idea very much.”

It was well thought out for the committee to include not only an advisory board, but also other criteria attached to a possible endowment fund, Bires said.

Nolan said he was also disappointed by forum attendance compared to the crowds that were drawn to the debate leading up to the nursing home's sale.

“We’re not here to decide, yes or no, that this is what we’re going to use the money for,” Clark said. “That’s up to the county commissioners. We’re just making recommendations. That was our charge.

“We will take the responses from the survey as open discussion within the committee as early as May 24,” Clark said. “We will have another meeting on June 7. Then, we’ll probably have one or two more meetings beyond that before issuing a final report of recommendations to the commissioners.”

There was no desire among committee members Wednesday to schedule a second public forum.

“I personally don’t think we need to have another forum in this format,” committee member Gene Koontz said. “Every meeting that we’ve had there have been opportunities for the public to come listen and give us comments.”

Clark was optimistic that public engagement would increase as the committee meets to evaluate the survey results and fine-tune its recommendations.

The May 24 and June 7 meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. in the county public safety building, 1 Public Safety Drive.

Endowment fund

Though attendance was poor, committee members answered questions from the media and clarified the rationale behind the idea of an endowment fund.

“We’re looking at the big picture,” Koontz said. “We feel the proceeds should be invested into an endowment fund to support human services for an extended period of time, not just a short-term fix. If possible, the endowment fund should be designed to be supplemented with donations. The funds must remain under the direction of county-elected officials. However, we believe a citizens’ advisory board would be of great benefit to provide into the best use and management of the fund.”

Koontz said committee members believe returns on an endowment fund could be distributed annually to any combination of human services with the priority going to older residents. That is in keeping with the historic role that Claremont had in the community.

Money from the endowment should not replace funds from any state or federal program, Koontz said. Instead, the endowment should channel resources toward needs not covered by existing programs.

“The application for the fund should be as quick and as easy as possible,” Koontz said. “Each use of the fund with a description of the outcome should be documented and filed in an annual summary report.”

Committee Secretary Barry Denk provided details on how the endowment fund idea emerged from discussions that committee members had to assess needs.

“From what we understand, the available proceeds are about $7.4 million,” Denk said. “That’s not going to solve major programming challenges. The committee and all the subcommittees took a very pragmatic approach as to what could feasibly be done to maximize the proceeds that are available for sustainability. That’s the core behind the recommendation of the endowment.”