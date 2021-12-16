Preliminary redistricting map creates open state Senate seat in Cumberland County

Preliminary maps for state House and Senate districts passed Thursday by the Pennsylvania Legislative Redistricting Commission would entail significant shake-ups for Cumberland County — including a change of senator for the majority of the county, as well as a seat that would join the West Shore suburbs with a portion of Harrisburg.

Under the state constitution, the maps now enter a 30-day period in which the commission can receive public feedback and correct the plans if warranted.

The five-member commission, established under the state constitution to adjust legislative maps every 10 years with new decennial U.S. Census data, voted unanimously in favor of the Senate map. The preliminary House map was moved forward on a 3-2 vote, with Republicans immediately voicing objections.

The preliminary Senate map would put the majority of the county into a relocated 34th District that also includes Perry and northern Dauphin counties, for which there would be no incumbent in 2022.

Based on geographic files uploaded by the commission to the online district mapping tool Dave’s Redistricting, the current state senator for Perry and Dauphin counties, John DiSanto, would live too far south to be within the 34th District and would remain in his current 15th District, albeit with additional territory to the south.

The 31st Senate District, which currently covers eastern Cumberland County and northern York County, would also shift southward to include York City and cover less of Cumberland.

State Sen. Mike Regan would remain the incumbent for the 31st, but with a reduced footprint in Cumberland. The 31st would still cover Upper Allen and Lower Allen townships, Mechanicsburg, Shiremanstown, Lemoyne and New Cumberland.

The state Senate map would also remove the 30th and 33rd state Senate districts, represented by state Sens. Judy Ward and Doug Mastriano, respectively, from Cumberland County entirely.

The state House map would most affect Rep. Greg Rothman, whose 87th House District would lose its territory in Camp Hill, Wormleysburg and East Pennsboro Township and instead gain rural areas in the southern stretch of the county. The district would now include Rothman's home municipality of Silver Spring Township along with Mount Holly Springs, Monroe and Upper Allen townships, the southern portion of South Middletown Township and the western portion of Mechanicsburg.

Mechanicsburg borough is split under the new map, with the western half of the borough in the 87th District and the eastern half in the 88th.

That district, currently represented by Rep. Sheryl Delozier, would lose Upper Allen Township, Lemoyne and western Mechanicsburg, but gain Hampden Township and retain its current territory in Lower Allen Township and New Cumberland.

East Pennsboro Township, Camp Hill and Lemoyne would be merged with the northern wards of Harrisburg to create a reconfigured 103rd House District that would have a heavy Democratic lean, according to voter registration data. Incumbent Rep. Patty Kim would potentially become the first Democratic state legislator to represent Cumberland County in decades.

Carlisle would continue to be part of the 199th House District, currently held by Rep. Barb Gleim. That district would trade some of its western territory to the 193rd District, currently represented by Rep. Torren Ecker, in exchange for the northern portion of South Middleton Township. The 199th would also include North Middleton, Middlesex, Dickinson, Penn, West Pennsboro, Lower Mifflin, Lower and Upper Frankford townships, and Newville.

The 193rd House District, centered in northern Adams County, would also include Upper Mifflin, Hopewell, Southampton, Shippensburg, Cooke, and North and South Newton townships along with Shippensburg and Newburg boroughs. No portion of Cumberland County will remain in the 86th House District, currently represented by Rep. Perry Stambaugh of Perry County, whose district would now encompass parts of Juniata County instead.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.