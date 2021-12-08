Preliminary Congressional map selected by House committee splits Cumberland County

The House State Government Committee on Wednesday selected a citizen map as its preliminary congressional district plan, a selection that parcels out parts of Cumberland County into two districts and places Harrisburg with counties west and north of Cumberland.

State Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, announced the selection of the map, which was chosen from 19 verified statewide maps. The map was created by Lehigh County resident Amanda Holt, whose research, according to WFMZ-TV, led to the Supreme Court case and decision that changed the state congressional districts. Holt, a Republican Lehigh County commissioner, was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf to the bipartisan Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission.

“Today, I am proud to announce that a citizen’s map, not a map drawn by legislators, has been introduced for consideration by the General Assembly, and for the first time in Pennsylvania history is posted for public view and comment," Grove said in a news release.

The map, which can be viewed at www.paredistricting.com by clicking on the "preliminary map," calls for Cumberland County to be split into two Congressional districts — again the 10th Congressional District and 13th Congressional District.

Along with all of York and Adams counties, the municipalities that would fall under the 10th Congressional District are Carlisle, Mount Holly Springs, Newville, Mechanicsburg, New Cumberland, Wormleysburg and Lemoyne, as well as the townships of South Middleton, North Middleton, Dickinson, Middlesex, Silver Spring, Monroe, Hampden, Cooke, Penn, Upper and Lower Allen, North and South Newton, Lower Frankford and Upper Mifflin.

The 13th Congressional District would contain the municipalities of Camp Hill, Shippensburg Borough and Township, Newburg, Upper Frankford Township, Hopewell Township, Southampton Township and East Pennsboro Township.

West Pennsboro Township would be split in half between the 10th and 13th Congressional districts.

In addition to the Cumberland County municipalities, the 13th Congressional District would have the western and northern counties, such as Perry, Franklin, Juniata, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Fulton, Snyder, Union and parts of Blair County.

This district would also contain parts of Dauphin County, which includes Harrisburg City, pushing a Democrat-controlled city into an almost entirely GOP-controlled district — and moving it away from the 10th Congressional District where the current political makeup of the two dominant parties was on a more even scale.

Within Cumberland County, there are only three municipalities that skew toward Democrats, and two of them (Shippensburg and Camp Hill) were both added to the 13th District.

Holt had submitted two maps to the committee, but the other map isn't largely different for the local Congressional districts. The map that was not selected did not have Union or Snyder counties in the 13th District and instead had all of Blair and Bedford counties and some of Somerset County.

Public comments will be accepted on the preliminary map, and there will be two meetings in Harrisburg on the plan - one an information meeting Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. in Room G50 of the Irvis Office Building in Harrisburg, and the other a voting meeting at 8 a.m. Monday. The meetings will be livestreamed at www.paredistricting.com.

According to the Associated Press, if Wolf and the Legislature cannot agree on a map, it could be left to the state Supreme Court to draw districts again before Feb. 15, when candidates can start circulating petitions to get on the May 17 primary ballot.

