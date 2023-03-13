The public has until 5 p.m. Thursday to offer input on the Post Road Improvement Study in North Middleton Township.

To spread the word about the online survey, the township posted an advisory under the “News Flash” section of its homepage at www.nmiddleton.com.

The advisory includes a link to the survey along with background material on three conceptual designs that are up for consideration.

Carlisle Barracks is considering the installation of a new pedestrian access gate on Post Road in the vicinity of the Carlisle Compost Facility.

The goal of the study is to evaluate current travel conditions and to identify potential improvements to safely accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists on Post Road.

Of the three designs, the study committee prefers Option A that calls for a 5-foot wide sidewalk along the east side of Post Road from Route 11 in the north to Claremont Road in the south.

“It would provide significant improvement to multimodal travel, compared to current conditions, and would also right-size the level of effort/impacts,” the survey narrative reads. “In contrast, Option B and Option C would require significantly more money, time, permitting, environmental impacts, right-of-way impacts, construction impacts, etc.”

Option B would involve the development of separate paths for pedestrians and bicyclists on the east side of Post Road. The paths will be divided by a grass buffer.

Though Option B would offer a separate but shared system of paths, it would require a realignment of the southern end of Post Road along with the acquisition of additional right-of-way along the entire length.

Option C calls for the addition of four-foot wide bike paths going in both directions of Post Road along with the pedestrian sidewalk along the east side.

Option C would require even more realignment than Option B along with the acquisition of additional right-of-way, according to the background material.

The survey asks each person to gauge their level of approval for Option A. There is space included to elaborate on why they approve, partially approve or disapprove of the preferred option.

If the person prefers a different option, they have the opportunity to select either Option B or C. Again, there is space included to elaborate.

Lastly, each person is being asked to identify what criteria would be important for officials to consider when weighing what option to pursue. The choices are:

Quickly implemented construction

Low environmental impacts

Low right-of-way impacts

Amount of physical separation from the roadway