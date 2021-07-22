Philadelphia files suit over national opioid settlement

The national deal would be part of the ongoing effort to address the nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis. Prescription drugs and illegal ones like heroin and illicitly produced fentanyl have been linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. since 2000. The number of cases reached a record high in 2020.

If approved, the settlement will likely be the largest of many in the opioid litigation playing out nationwide. It's expected to bring more than $23 billion to abatement and mitigation efforts to help get treatment for people who are addicted along with other programs to address the crisis. The money would come in 18 annual payments, with the biggest amounts in the next several years.

Krasner said Philadelphia would get only $5 million to $8 million per year out of the agreement, with loopholes that he said could allow the companies to pay less or nothing at all. He said the city plans to continue pursuing its own lawsuits, predicting enormous legal awards that would dwarf what the city would receive under the national settlement.

"We are expecting a number that looks, frankly, enormous, compared to this number," Krasner said.

The proposed national settlement would deliver about $1 billion to Pennsylvania — but that assumes full participation by local governments, which have five months to decide.