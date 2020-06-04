Perry pressed by constituents on Trump's response to protest

Republican Congressman Scott Perry on Thursday denounced the killing of George Floyd, but also defended some of President Donald Trump’s actions, wading into the semantic debate over what level of force was used to clear protesters prior to Trump’s much-criticized Monday photo op.
Speaking to constituents in a tele-town hall Thursday night, Perry denounced the Floyd killing, which has sparked national anger, describing it as “reprehensible” and saying protesters have every reason to be angry about police misconduct.
“Words cannot describe how wrong it is, especially perpetrated by those individuals who had taken an oath to uphold justice,” Perry said.
But some callers also pressed Perry on whether he agreed with the response of some of those in his party, including Trump.
One caller stated flatly that Trump “did not have the Constitutional right” to forcibly clear protesters from Lafayette Square on Monday so that he could be photographed walking to the nearby St. John’s Episcopal Church, a Washington, D.C. landmark.
Perry did not address the use of force issue broadly, but took issue with technical inaccuracies in the caller’s premise.
“There was no tear gas used, there was no rubber bullets used, and the military was not used,” Perry said.
The United States Park Police was the agency that cleared Lafayette Square on Monday, resulting in several violent skirmishes with protesters that were caught on camera, including an officer suddenly punching a cameraman for an Australian TV station, creating an international controversy.
The U.S. Park Police put out a statement Tuesday asserting that the agency had used “smoke canisters and pepper balls,” that, while clearly causing eye irritation and trauma to protesters, were not considered tear gas or rubber bullets per se.
“That’s standard protocol, when the president moves ... they clear the streets for security,” Perry said.
“When I think the president is wrong I’m happy to say that,” Perry said. “But in this case, unfortunately, I think the information that’s being purveyed is not accurate.”
He was also questioned by a caller on whether he agreed with suggestions by Trump and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) that active-duty military units could be deployed by the federal government to cities where protests have resulted in damage.
Perry responded that he would “absolutely not” support the idea of deploying a military presence against protesters, but left the door open to quelling riots under the federal Insurrection Act.
“It is absolutely not to be used to regulate or impose itself on protesting,” Perry said of Insurrection Act powers. “Protesting is a constitutionally protected right.”
But Perry asserted that law enforcement experience with looters and agitators “leads one to believe there’s a coordinated effort” to escalate protests into rioting.
“When cities refuse to protect life and property for one reason or another, somebody has to do that,” Perry said, and that destruction is not a constitutionally protected form of protest.
“I think that is the interest in invoking – if necessary and only when necessary as a last resort – the Insurrection Act,” Perry said.
Protests against police brutality erupted around the nation after last week’s killing of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes, despite pleas from Floyd and bystanders that he could not breathe. The officer has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who witnessed the event but did not intervene have also been arrested.
State and local officials across the country have said Trump’s threats to use federal force to suppress protests – often conveyed on Twitter - have been inflammatory and unhelpful.
Perry has campaigned as an ally of the president, with the Trump campaign likewise featuring Perry at election events and rallies. Perry’s seat, the 10th Congressional District, covers eastern Cumberland County, including Carlisle, northern York County and York City, and all of Dauphin County.
Perry’s Democratic challenger for November is still in limbo, with a race between current state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and local attorney Tom Brier awaiting mail-in ballot results.
During Thursday’s phone-in session, Perry also fielded questions from constituents about unemployment benefits related to the federal COVID-19 pandemic relief package.
He was also asked about the state’s response; although Perry said he prefers to give wide deference to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, he criticized the Wolf administration’s ability to control spread in nursing homes, saying the administration “was given options” but failed to capitalize on them.
