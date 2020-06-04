Perry pressed by constituents on Trump's response to protest

But Perry asserted that law enforcement experience with looters and agitators “leads one to believe there’s a coordinated effort” to escalate protests into rioting.

“When cities refuse to protect life and property for one reason or another, somebody has to do that,” Perry said, and that destruction is not a constitutionally protected form of protest.

“I think that is the interest in invoking – if necessary and only when necessary as a last resort – the Insurrection Act,” Perry said.

Protests against police brutality erupted around the nation after last week’s killing of Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes, despite pleas from Floyd and bystanders that he could not breathe. The officer has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who witnessed the event but did not intervene have also been arrested.

State and local officials across the country have said Trump’s threats to use federal force to suppress protests – often conveyed on Twitter - have been inflammatory and unhelpful.