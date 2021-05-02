Perry minimizes his Jan. 6 role, stresses corporate criticism in tele-town hall

In his first town hall event in about nine months, Republican Congressman Scott Perry offered little further reflection on his role in the events surrounding the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, instead pivoting to cultural politics and, at certain points, a more populist message.
The event, held via phone and webcast, featured questions from callers and viewers that were screened by a Perry staff member; the majority of the questions expressed conservative-leaning concerns, although two callers were able to directly challenge Perry on his record.
Perry’s camp has remained largely silent regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by rioters who wished to keep former President Donald Trump in power, even after a New York Times report named Perry as the go-between for Trump and Jeffrey Clark, the U.S. Justice Department official who had floated a plan to invalidate Georgia’s election results to keep Trump in office, according to the Times’ reporting.
Perry’s 10th Congressional District covers Dauphin and parts of York and Cumberland counties, including Carlisle.
On Thursday, challenged by a caller on how he could continue to serve after his role in the lead-up to the riot by Trump supporters during the Electoral College certification vote, Perry downplayed his role.
“The vote to object was on Jan. 6 so I hardly think that it’s appropriate to blame any of the objectors for the events that occurred essentially simultaneously with that objection,” Perry said, referring to the Electoral College certification vote that took place shortly after the riot had been quelled.
“My objections were regarding the extrajudicial activity by the Secretary of State in Pennsylvania and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania who sought to determine the law themselves, and it was in contravention to the law specifically and explicitly passed by the state legislature,” Perry continued.
Though the vote to object had taken place on Jan. 6 and into the early morning hours of Jan. 7, Perry had been publicly making his case as to why the election results were invalid for weeks beforehand.
Perry was one of 126 Republican members of Congress who, on Dec. 10, signed a brief in support of Texas’ challenge to Pennsylvania’s election results. The challenge was predicated in part, as Perry said, on the dispute over the determinations made by the Pennsylvania Department of State and the state Supreme Court regarding ballot deadlines, signature matching and other legal questions.
But the Texas suit also went much further than that, alleging discrepancies in the state’s ballot count, discrepancies that were based on a misunderstanding of the difference between mail-in and absentee ballots, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro wrote in his response brief.
For the next month, Perry continued to push inaccurate information about Pennsylvania’s ballot count that implied widespread voter fraud was occurring. On Dec. 28, for instance, Perry’s Facebook page promoted the erroneous theory that Pennsylvania had more votes than voters — an allegation started by state legislators and based on an outdated download of the state’s voter file.
Perry promoted the theory up until the very end, making the allegation in his objection speech hours after rioters had been expelled from the Capitol by police.
Big business
During Thursday’s town hall session, Perry also stressed a distinction on his free-enterprise views between larger and small businesses, part of a pivot that other Republicans have also recently made.
“There are certain big businesses that are happy to use the relationship with government to stifle their competition,” Perry said in response to one caller.
While stressing that he is still a “less-government guy,” Perry said that “where government does get involved, there is a distinction between these behemoth, multinational companies and somewhat monopolistic companies and your small local hometown business.”
Perry singled out Amazon and its record profits during the pandemic, and also encouraged callers to read his recent op-ed with Texas Rep. Chip Roy, which slammed the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for “classic crony capitalism” and opining that the U.S. Chamber “has abandoned its mission of advocating for pro-business policies here at home, and now kowtows to the leftist, cancel culture mob.”
Perry took a similar rhetorical path when answering a caller who was concerned that President Joe Biden’s use of the term “fair share” regarding taxes would lead to broad-based tax hikes, though Biden’s comment during his April 28 speech was directed at the wealthiest 1% of Americans and corporate entities.
Perry critiqued the language in that it “divides America between the haves and the have-nots,” and described himself as a “budget hawk” in that he’s sought to reduce federal spending.
But Perry also went further to note that Biden’s first signature policy, the pandemic stimulus package passed in March, was debt-financed.
“If we can just print the money that we want to buy the things that are a priority for one administration or another, why are we raising anyone’s taxes?” Perry posed, suggesting that Biden’s tax plans were intended for wealth redistribution and not necessarily because the government needed the cash flow.
At other junctures, however, Perry stuck to his Trump-era points, railing against liberal views in schools and the presence of “trained Marxists” in the American political landscape.
He also continued to stress his skepticism of immigration — something for which Perry came under fire in April after a Congressional hearing in which he described concerns over “replacing ... native-born Americans to permanently transform the political landscape of this very nation.”
The idea that majority-white, “native-born” population is being replaced with immigrants for political purposes is a concept frequently used by white nationalists and far-right militant groups.
Perry did not reference the replacement concept directly on Thursday, although he did make the argument that increased numbers of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border were directly responsible for fentanyl overdoses in rural Pennsylvania.
“They’re moving people across the border and they tie up the limited resources that we have there in personnel, and then they move things like gang members, weapons and contraband including fentanyl across the border,” Perry said.
Email Zack at zhoopes@ cumberlink.com.