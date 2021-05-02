Perry minimizes his Jan. 6 role, stresses corporate criticism in tele-town hall

“The vote to object was on Jan. 6 so I hardly think that it’s appropriate to blame any of the objectors for the events that occurred essentially simultaneously with that objection,” Perry said, referring to the Electoral College certification vote that took place shortly after the riot had been quelled.

“My objections were regarding the extrajudicial activity by the Secretary of State in Pennsylvania and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania who sought to determine the law themselves, and it was in contravention to the law specifically and explicitly passed by the state legislature,” Perry continued.

Though the vote to object had taken place on Jan. 6 and into the early morning hours of Jan. 7, Perry had been publicly making his case as to why the election results were invalid for weeks beforehand.