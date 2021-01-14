Perry, Joyce vote against impeachment for second time

“Despite our diverse political views, I believe that there is more that unites the American people than divides us,” Joyce wrote. “As we move forward, this is the moment to build national unity and focus on the peaceful transition of power ahead.”

Perry and Joyce both voted against Trump's first impeachment, in December 2019, which centered around the president's alleged pressuring of Ukrainian officials to publicize a specious investigation into Biden, Trump's likely electoral opponent.

While the House voted to impeach, the U.S. Senate declined to uphold the charges, keeping Trump in office.

The same process will play out again, although Senate hearings will likely not occur until after Trump is out of office, given that the Senate is not scheduled to reconvene until Jan. 19 - although the Constitution allows for the Senate to bar Trump from ever holding office again.

Pennsylvania's Republican Senator, Pat Toomey, issued a statement Wednesday night saying the process for an out-of-office impeachment remains up for debate. Toomey voted against impeachment last year, but has called on Trump to resign in the wake of last week's Capitol riot.

"President Trump will be out of office before a Senate impeachment trial can begin. Whether or not the Senate has the constitutional authority to hold an impeachment trial for a president that is no longer in office is debatable," Toomey wrote. "Should the Senate conduct a trial, I will again fulfill my responsibility to consider arguments from both the House managers and President Trump’s lawyers."

