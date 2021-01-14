Perry, Joyce vote against impeachment for second time

Pennsylvania’s House delegation again voted along partisan lines in the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, as it had the first time, with both of Cumberland County’s representatives voting against.
U.S. Reps. Scott Perry and John Joyce, both Republicans, voted in the negative on the impeachment measure, which passed 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans crossing party lines to support removing Trump from office.
During Wednesday’s hourslong impeachment debate, Perry was ceded a minute of time by Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, an ally of Perry’s in the House Freedom Caucus.
Perry used the time to blame others for the Jan. 6 pro-Trump rally that turned into a riot, suggesting that Congressional leadership was covering up advance knowledge of the ransacking of the Capitol that resulted in five deaths.
“What did the speaker know and what did other legislative leaders know and when did they know it?” Perry asked. “We’ll never know what legislative leaders here knew. The FBI knew about a number of individuals that were planning a war on the Capitol, including killing police officers, and they shared the information, but nothing happened.”
Perry has been a staunch supporter of Trump’s quest to overturn the results of the 2020 election, voting to reject Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes during last week’s joint session of Congress, even after pro-Trump rioters invaded the Capitol to disrupt the formal acceptance of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
Given indications that some elements of the attack were premeditated, Perry argued during his floor speech that Trump could not be held accountable.
“How does the president incite an attack that was pre-planned and already underway before his speech concluded?” Perry asked.
However, the House impeachment resolution makes clear that Trump’s speech at the Jan. 6 rally is not solely at issue.
“In the months preceding the joint session, President Trump repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by state or federal officials,” the impeachment resolution states.
The resolution also makes specific reference to Trump's Jan. 2 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where Trump pressured the secretary to "find" votes that would reverse Biden's win in the state.
In a press statement shortly after Wednesday’s vote, Joyce objected to the pace of impeachment.
“Rushing through the impeachment process and bypassing regular order is a disservice to the U.S. Constitution and to our democracy. Like every American, President Trump is entitled both to due process and to equal justice under the law,” Joyce wrote.
“Despite our diverse political views, I believe that there is more that unites the American people than divides us,” Joyce wrote. “As we move forward, this is the moment to build national unity and focus on the peaceful transition of power ahead.”
Perry and Joyce both voted against Trump's first impeachment, in December 2019, which centered around the president's alleged pressuring of Ukrainian officials to publicize a specious investigation into Biden, Trump's likely electoral opponent.
While the House voted to impeach, the U.S. Senate declined to uphold the charges, keeping Trump in office.
The same process will play out again, although Senate hearings will likely not occur until after Trump is out of office, given that the Senate is not scheduled to reconvene until Jan. 19 - although the Constitution allows for the Senate to bar Trump from ever holding office again.
Pennsylvania's Republican Senator, Pat Toomey, issued a statement Wednesday night saying the process for an out-of-office impeachment remains up for debate. Toomey voted against impeachment last year, but has called on Trump to resign in the wake of last week's Capitol riot.
"President Trump will be out of office before a Senate impeachment trial can begin. Whether or not the Senate has the constitutional authority to hold an impeachment trial for a president that is no longer in office is debatable," Toomey wrote. "Should the Senate conduct a trial, I will again fulfill my responsibility to consider arguments from both the House managers and President Trump’s lawyers."
