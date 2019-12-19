Congressman Scott Perry doubled down on his defense of President Donald Trump and his belief in a number of unproven theories about the Ukraine shorty before Wednesday’s impeachment vote.
Perry was a “no” vote on both articles of impeachment that passed the House of Representatives Wednesday evening and which will head to the Senate for an impeachment trial.
In a phone interview with The Sentinel Wednesday afternoon, Perry maintained that the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump pressed the Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, was not motivated by Trump’s personal political interests.
“It was appropriate,” Perry said of the July 25 phone call at the center of Trump’s impeachment inquiry. “I wouldn’t characterize it as perfect, but it was appropriate.”
Perry’s position, as with that of many of his Republican colleagues, is that Trump’s squeezing of Zelenskiy over Biden was in the national interest, a position for which Perry cited unproven theories about the Bidens’ previous involvement in the Ukraine.
“Now I’m not making any accusations whatsoever, but if [the Bidens] are involved in something and that turns out to be true in an investigation, it is what it is,” Perry said, criticizing House Democratic leadership for not allowing the GOP to call witnesses to testify on the Ukraine theories and Trump’s belief in them.
“It goes to the conversation, which is now infamously memorialized in the [July 25 call] transcript, as to the motive,” Perry said. “The Democrats are asserting the president’s only motive was the 2020 election, acting like the 2016 election meddling by Ukraine, and the corruption involving the investigation of Burisma and American citizens potentially involved in that corruption didn’t occur, but it did occur.”
During the impeachment inquiry, diplomats and intelligence officials testified to Congress that there is no indication of a 2016 election interference effort by the Ukrainian government, and that they understood efforts to withhold U.S. military aid from the Ukraine, and to delay a White House meeting, were based solely on Trump’s animus toward Biden.
But polling indicates that conservative voters, particularly Fox News viewers, put a high weight on allegations of a Ukrainian plot regardless of the testimony, according to a FiveThirtyEight study; Trump has cited the belief as justification for his actions in impeachment-related segments on the conservative news network.
In Perry’s view, the allegations that he and Trump subscribe to should be treated as accurate, unless Democrats can prove otherwise.
“To me, the best thing to do, if they really think it’s a conspiracy theory, is to investigate it fully,” Perry said. “Let’s get the information, and then we can determine if it’s a conspiracy theory. But right now, it’s not a theory because it did happen.”
Perry said his stand with the president isn’t a political calculation, but a matter of principle on impeachment “being used recklessly, cavalierly and completely out of congruence” with the founding fathers’ intentions.
“My concern is that we are going to devolve into a circumstance where any time the president is of one party and the House of Representatives is of another party, the remedy will be impeachment,” Perry said.
Nevertheless, Perry’s defense of Trump will have ramifications in 2020 when Perry is expected to face a tough re-election battle for his Midstate district, which includes Carlisle and eastern Cumberland County — a district he won in 2018 by 2.6 points over his Democratic opponent.
Perry’s defense of the president stands to alienate voters who don’t buy into Perry’s assertions regarding the Ukraine, ideas circulated widely in right-wing media but rarely entertained elsewhere, and which could be described as conspiracy theories. It could also galvanize his support from voters who stand firmly behind Trump.
Those theories rationalize Trump’s actions, Perry said, and it is incumbent upon Congress to give them a fair hearing.
“Once again it goes to the president’s belief, based on reporting and based on evidence, that Ukraine was involved in the 2016 election,” Perry said. “I think that’s germane. [Democrats] can decry it as a conspiracy theory, but it’s not a theory.”
Ukraine’s government influenced the 2016 U.S. election to the extent that its release of records from former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych showed illicit payments to then-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort; assertions that Ukraine’s government conspired with an American Democratic operative on the release are disputed, but were cited by House Republicans in an impeachment defense memo last month.
Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy does not mention Manafort, but centers around the belief that then-Vice President Biden’s pressure on the Ukraine in 2015-16 to fire corrupt officials was expressly intended to oust a Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who has claimed to have been investigating Burisma, an international energy company that Hunter Biden advised as an attorney and to which he was later named as a board member.
No evidence exists that the elder Biden knew the details of the Burisma investigation, if it even existed, or that the investigation involved Hunter Biden specifically. Shokin’s removal was supported by multiple Western countries that were assisting the Ukraine following its conflict with Russia.
Perry, however, says Shokin has evidence to the contrary that has not been allowed to come to light, a claim also made by Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.
“He claims he was fired because he was investigating Hunter Biden and has evidence to support that claim,” Perry said.
Perry also said that Trump was correct, in the July 25 call with Zelenskiy, to inquire about CrowdStrike, the company that handled the Democratic National Committee’s servers after they were hacked by Russian agents.
Trump has insisted that CrowdStrike is connected to Ukraine, although there is no basis for this. The company’s co-founder is a Russian-born U.S. citizen and the company is based in California. Crowdstrike turned over the DNC server logs to the FBI, records of which have been cited in numerous intelligence reports, including Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference.
But Perry subscribes to the belief that these records have not been correctly vetted, and are intended to conceal the fact that the DNC hack was an inside job.
This theory was circulated by former Trump adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress last month, and was furthered by an anonymously sourced claim that the data transfer rate on the Crowdstrike files was too high to have been remotely hacked.
“We also have good reason to believe those servers were not hacked, that was an inside job based on transmission rates,” Perry said. “I think it’s at least worthy of speculation and question.”
Perry declined to speculate what sort of evidence he would need in order to conclude that Trump’s interest was, as the articles of impeachment charge, one of leveraging U.S. foreign policy on the basis of an unfounded theory in order to harm his political opponent.
But his vote against impeachment, Perry said, was based on his conclusion that the matter was a dispute between Trump and Democrats on how to handle the Ukraine allegations, which is not an impeachable matter.
“Impeachment is not supposed to be a recall. We have elections for that. This is a policy dispute,” Perry said.