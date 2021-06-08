Pennsylvania's new unemployment claims system goes live - with some glitches

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Faulhefer said the system would not allow her to choose direct deposit as her method of payment, only debit card, which she did not want. She logged out and then tried logging back in to see if that would help — only to be frozen out of her account entirely because the system didn't recognize her new password.

"They did not thoroughly check the whole system," she said. "How did they test this? I want to know how they tested this. Come on! It's got all these hang-ups."

Many other claimants also expressed alarm when the system told them they'd receive benefits by debit card and not direct deposit. The Department of Labor & Industry said it was "just a display issue and not a problem with payment type," and that the system would update automatically once the next payment was made.

Labor & Industry also acknowledged some users got "invalid password" messages, while others had trouble connecting to the server. It said fixes were in progress.

Berrier said the new system had undergone extensive testing, but that glitches were inevitable with the rollout of any new information technology project.

"We are working quickly and as fast and hard as possible ... to ensure that these issues are addressed," said Berrier, adding, "We hear your frustration and we take it to heart."