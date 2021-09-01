Pennsylvania's carbon-pricing plan faces last regulatory hurdle

HARRISBURG — The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change was confronting its last regulatory hurdle Wednesday, in a bid to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy.

The plan to impose a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants in Pennsylvania is going before the Independent Regulatory Review Commission, a five-member panel made up of three Democratic appointees and two Republican appointees.

The vote is on whether to allow Pennsylvania to impose carbon-pricing as part of a multistate consortium, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which sets a price and declining limits on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

A chief argument against Wolf's plan is that making fossil fuels more expensive would send power generation to neighboring states with no emissions caps and devastate local economies. Others question the need to do it if Pennsylvania won't directly see more moderate temperatures or weather events.

“We realize Pennsylvania cannot combat climate change on its own, but we also must recognize that the rest of the world cannot combat climate change without us,” Wolf's environmental protection secretary, Patrick McDonnell, told the panel in his opening remarks.