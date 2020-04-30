Pennsylvania's business shutdown waiver program to be audited

“A lot of businesses do believe it was cumbersome and not fair. That's their point of view and we’re going to investigate their claims,” DePasquale said.

In a separate telephone news conference, Wolf offered a vigorous defense of the waiver program.

Pennsylvania was possibly the only state to allow businesses to appeal their designation as either essential or nonessential as governors across the country ordered shutdowns, Wolf said.

The waiver process, he said, was done in an attempt to make the state’s shutdown more open and transparent, giving businesses the chance to make their case to a team of employees in the Department of Community and Economic Development.

All told, out of about 1 million businesses in Pennsylvania, about 1% applied and were denied, Wolf said.

“We tried to do right thing,” Wolf said. “Were some mistakes made? Maybe. And if they were, then the folks in Pennsylvania have every right to know about that. I think the auditor general is in a really good position to determine whether that in fact happened.”