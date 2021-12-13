 Skip to main content
Pennsylvania's acting health secretary to step down

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam joined pediatricians at the Pediatrics of Northeastern Pennsylvania office to discuss the Pfizer pediatric vaccine that received emergency use authorization this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for children ages 5 through 11 to protect them and those around them from the virus.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's acting health secretary will resign her post and depart the Wolf administration at the end of December, the governor's office announced Monday.

Alison Beam had served in an acting role since January, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tapped her to replace Dr. Rachel Levine, who left for the Biden administration.

Pennsylvania high court throws out mask mandate for schools

Beam, who had previously served as Wolf's deputy chief of staff, guided the state's COVID-19 pandemic response over the past year. She oversaw vaccine distribution and imposed a mask mandate for schools that was struck down by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week.

Keara Klinepeter, the Health Department's executive deputy secretary, will take over as acting secretary, Wolf said.

