Pennsylvania unemployment system still stressed by virus

Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said $3.5 billion in unemployment benefits has been paid out so far, but acknowledged that means little to unemployed workers who haven’t gotten anything yet.

“We know that there are people who are frustrated, feeling desperate,” he said. “We want to help them. We are doing all we can as quickly as we can.”

Like others around the country, the state’s unemployment office was wholly unprepared for the pandemic, operating with a staff thinned by budget cuts and capable of handling only a relatively small number of claims.

Complicating matters is that Pennsylvania relies on a 40-year-old computer system to process unemployment claims — a system so creaky it can’t easily handle applicants reporting six-figure salaries. A replacement computer system, under development since 2006, has been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

The state's chief fiscal watchdog, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, warned in 2017 that the unemployment office’s mainframe computer was “being held together with bubble gum and rubber bands.” He said Tuesday that while the timing of the pandemic was unforeseeable, it’s been known for years that an economic recession and resulting spike in unemployment claims would overwhelm the system.