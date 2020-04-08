Pennsylvania to seize medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

With the number of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized rising each day in Pennsylvania, state officials are looking at ways to make sure hospitals have the ventilators and equipment they need.
Pennsylvania emergency management officials will be permitted to commandeer N95 face masks, ventilators and other crucial medical equipment for use in the fight against COVID-19 under an order signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The order mandates that private and public health care facilities, manufacturers and other companies tabulate their supplies of personal protective equipment, drugs and other medical equipment, and provide an inventory to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency within five days.
PEMA will make the supplies available to areas of the state hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, Wolf's order said, and it will be up to state agencies to repay the entities from which the equipment was taken.
"Combatting a pandemic means we all have to work together and that means we need to make the best use of our medical assets to ensure the places that need them most have them," Wolf said in a statement.
"Today, I am signing an order that will allow us to transfer supplies, and information between medical facilities to both high-population, high-impact areas and lower population areas that might not have as many existing medical resources," he said.
Several other states, including New York and Minnesota, have issued similar orders.
Locally, Cumberland County has 73 ventilators total available to patients at three hospitals: Geisinger Holy Spirit, UPMC Carlisle and UPMC West Shore. According to a new, online dashboard created by the state Department of Health, three ventilators in the county are being used by COVID-19 patients, while 22 other ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients.
So far, across the state, 1,898 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 596 of those patients have required ventilators.
The department is also keeping track of the number of intensive care unit beds, with 16 beds for adults being available in the county, 33 isolation room beds available and 82 medical/surgical beds still available, as of Wednesday afternoon.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.