Pennsylvania to resume work-search rule for jobless benefits

In at least a dozen Republican-led states, governors are rejecting the $300-a-week in federal aid. Meanwhile, several states are offering or considering offering cash incentives to get people back into the work force.

Wolf’s office said it has not found that the extra cash benefit or the suspension of the work-search requirement to be primary factors in a “perceived labor shortage.”

Certain industries may have difficulty hiring workers because, for instance, some parents have children learning at home or some people are waiting for a second vaccine dose before returning to work, his office has said. Others may have decided during the pandemic to pursue a career change, it said.

Pennsylvania’s labor force and payrolls both hit record highs just before the pandemic, but, in April, the labor force was still down 200,000 while payrolls were down by about 400,000, according to state data.

Some 750,000 people in Pennsylvania receiving jobless benefits either through a state or federal program were also receiving the extra $300 a week, according to the Department of Labor and Industry from mid-May.