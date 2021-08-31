Pennsylvania to mandate masks in K-12 schools, day cares

Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, said Tuesday that the 10 school districts he represents have worked up their own plans to mitigate COVID-19. He said the coming statewide mandate makes him "beyond furious."

"If somehow they're trying to find a way to take this away, that will be a breathtaking example of bureaucratic overreach," said Topper, a senior member of the House Education Committee.

Less than a month ago, Wolf himself had ruled out a statewide mask mandate for schools after requiring them last year. But the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has changed the administration's calculus about what is needed to keep students in class.

Pennsylvania is now averaging more than 3,200 new, confirmed infections daily — 20 times the number of cases it was reporting on a typical day in early July. More than 1,700 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, up sevenfold since last month. Deaths have doubled in two weeks to about 20 per day.

Pennsylvania's two statewide teachers unions had urged K-12 schools to require masks in school buildings, citing delta's threat. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks in schools for students, staff and teachers.