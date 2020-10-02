Pennsylvania to expand overtime pay eligibility

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In January, the Trump administration increased the federal overtime threshold for the first time since 2004, raising it Jan. 1 to $684 a week, or $35,568 a year, from $455 a week, or $23,660 a year.

Advocates for the poor and groups affiliated with organized labor supported Wolf’s regulation, but also said the expansion still leaves workers with far less earning power than they had decades ago.

Opponents, including the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the United Way, contended that it will inflict higher costs on employers and possibly force those with thin margins to lay off employees or slash benefits and wages.

The chamber also warned that many employers that will be affected by the rule — including nonprofit organizations, colleges and universities, restaurants and small retailers — are among those hit hardest by the pandemic's shutdowns and fallout.

But a pair of studies on the 2004 overtime expansion showed positive outcomes for workers, the National Employment Law Project has said.