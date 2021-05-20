Pennsylvania terminating vendor that mishandled virus data

Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents, according to legislative Republicans who released a statement from the state Health Department on Thursday.

Employees of Insight Global used unauthorized Google accounts — readily viewable online — to store names, phone numbers, email addresses, COVID-19 exposure status, sexual orientations and other information about residents who had been reached for contact tracing. The company's contract with the state required it safeguard people's data.

The Department of Health said last month that at least 72,000 people were impacted. The state had planned to drop Insight Global once its contract expires at the end of the July, but the Health Department told House Republicans on Thursday that it will terminate the contract early, on June 19.

The department said it was taking action "after more fully evaluating the circumstances," according to the message released by the GOP.

An email was sent to the Health Department seeking comment.