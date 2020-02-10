Pennsylvania sues Juul over marketing e-cigarettes to teens

Pennsylvania sues Juul over marketing e-cigarettes to teens

{{featured_button_text}}
Teen Vaping Disposables

Mint Juul pods next to Puff Bar flavored disposable vape devices at a store in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania attorney general's office sued electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc. on Monday over how its products are marketed and sold to teenagers.

The agency is seeking an injunction from Philadelphia courts to halt Juul's e-cigarette sales in Pennsylvania or force it to dramatically change business practices.

Nearly a quarter of high school students in Pennsylvania report using e-cigarettes, according to the suit.

Juul Labs Inc. spokesman Austin Finan said the company has not reviewed the complaint but wants to focus on combating underage use and converting adult smokers from traditional cigarettes.

Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a statement that Juul "knowingly targeted young people with tactics similar to the tobacco companies' playbook. There is no proof these e-cigarettes are safe and until there is, we need to get Juul products off shelves and out of the hands of young people."

Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states, including New York, Minnesota and California. The lawsuits come as health officials are investigating deaths and illnesses tied to some vaping products.

There have been 61 confirmed and 59 probable cases of vaping products associated lung injury in Pennsylvania, with patients typically in their mid-20s, according to the state Health Department. There also has been one death in the state.

In the lawsuit, the attorney general's office alleges violations of state fair trade and consumer protection law, and seeks money damages as well as an order that Juul fund public education campaigns and tobacco cessation classes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wolf makes budget speech appeal for action on gun violence
Politics

Wolf makes budget speech appeal for action on gun violence

The political divisions and feelings that characterize the gun issue across the country are mirrored at the state Capitol, where gun safety and regulation proponents hold regular rallies and the yearly “Right to Keep and Bear Arms Rally” always draws attendees by the busload.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News