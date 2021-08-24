Pennsylvania settles lawsuit against IBM over jobless claims

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Tuesday that it settled a lawsuit against IBM after suing the company four years ago and accusing it of failing to deliver on a contract for an updated system of processing unemployment compensation claims.

The Department of Labor and Industry said it settled and resolved the lawsuit "following an extensive discovery period and exchange of expert reports and opinions," and revealed no terms other than saying that IBM “acknowledged no liability or wrongdoing.”

It did not release a copy of the agreement and did not file any sort of agreement in Dauphin County court, where the lawsuit had been filed. All it filed was a one-sentence discontinuance Tuesday morning.

Administration officials could not immediately say whether they would be willing to release the agreement or describe its terms.

Private lawyers argued the case for the state, and the department had no immediate response to a question of how much the case had cost it in legal bills.